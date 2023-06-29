Leeds United are not handicapped by any relegation-related release clause in Everton target Wilfried Gnonto’s contract, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Gnonto will not be reporting for pre-season testing next week as he will be on an extended break following international duty with Italy Under-21s.

However, his future at Leeds is under the scanner as many expect him to leave following their relegation from the Premier League.

Everton are amongst the clubs interested in signing Gnonto and even Inter have their eyes on him for a move later in the transfer window.

Leeds have been left in a difficult position because of relegation-related clauses in several contracts that could see them lose a few players on even free transfers or low fees.

But it has been claimed that no such clause was inserted in Gnonto’s contract when he joined Leeds last summer.

It has given Leeds a stronger position to demand a substantial fee if and when clubs come calling for Gnonto.

The Whites would ideally like to hold on to the Italy winger in their bid to get promoted back to the Premier League.

However, they will not be forced to sell him on the cheap if Gnonto wants to leave this summer.

The attacker’s agent has indicated an exit from Elland Road would be a good idea.