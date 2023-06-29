Juventus are delaying their move for Leicester City star Timothy Castagne as they want to evaluate Andrea Cambiaso or offload players before making an offer for the Foxes right-back.

Under new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca, the club are determined to reshape their squad to get back in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

And Leicester are expecting an exodus of players in the ongoing transfer window, with Castagne being one of them.

The 27-year-old Belgian international has picked up significant interest from Serie A giants Juventus.

It has also been suggested that the Bianconeri have held talks in a bid to land him.

Leicester are willing to let go of Castagne, but they have put a €15m price tag on the right-back.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are delaying their move for Castagne as they want to evaluate Cambiaso, who will return from his loan from Bologna at the end of June, or offload some players before making an offer to Leicester.

It has been claimed that Castagne is in favour of a move to the Bianconeri; however, it remains to be seen whether an offer will arrive from Juventus in the future, with a loan proposal possible.