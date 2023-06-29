Southampton’s Romain Perraud is attracting interest from several European outfits in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Sun.

The 25-year-old left-back joined Southampton in 2021 from French club Stade Brest on a four-year deal.

Perraud was a regular in the starting line-up for the Saints last term, but his season ended early in May due to an ankle injury, and relegation followed.

Following relegation, Southampton are expecting an exodus of players in the ongoing window.

And Perraud is one of the players who is attracting interest from several European outfits.

The left-back has two more years left on his contract and might be lured away from St. Mary’s with the hope of top tier football.

The Saints have already linked with Ryan Manning and their new boss, Russell Martin, is an admirer of the left-back.

Now it remains to be seen whether Southampton will receive a concrete offer for Perraud in the summer to take him away from the Hampshire outfit.