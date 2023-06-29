Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that Harry Kane could see James Maddison’s arrival as positive to stay at Spurs next season.

The Spurs captain has entered the final year of his contract with the north Londoners and elite clubs all around Europe have shown their interest in the English talisman.

Supremo Daniel Levy’s high price tag for the 29-year-old has driven away some interested clubs, and a £60m bid by Bayern Munich in recent days has also been rejected.

His fellow England international Maddison joined Spurs on Wednesday from Leicester City on a £40m deal.

Agbonlahor stressed Kane could see the signing of Madison as a sign of progress and also added that he might end up staying with Spurs for another season and consider his options a year later.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “The signing of James Maddison is a big signing for Spurs.

“He [Kane] is going to look at that progress.

“He will be looking at obviously more players coming in the defence – centre-back, right back and left-back positions.

“He might want to think to himself, let me give it one more to go with Spurs this season.

“Let’s see what the new manager can bring, let’s see where we can finish this season and free transfer next summer.

“He is still going to be 30, 31. He will look at that and think what do I do?

“I could stay and sign a new contract and break Alan Shearer’s record the season afterwards or go to Manchester United.”

It remains to be seen if Maddison’s addition to the team for the upcoming term will be enough for Kane to stay.