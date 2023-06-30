Aston Villa are interested in Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, but they have not made an offer for him yet this summer.

Felix spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea in the Premier League and the Blues have not made any attempt to sign him on a permanent deal.

Atletico Madrid want to sell him and have asked super agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Portuguese representative has been trying to find a club frantically but no concrete negotiations are taking place.

Aston Villa have an interest in signing Felix, but according to Catalan daily Sport, they are yet to make an offer for him.

The Midlands club are prepared to back Unai Emery heavily this summer with significant funds to strengthen the squad.

Aston Villa already have a deal in place to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal for a transfer fee worth somewhere around €35m to €40m.

Emery is also interested in adding to his side’s forward line and Felix is being looked at as an option.

But Villa are yet to make up their mind about making a concrete offer for the former Chelsea loanee.