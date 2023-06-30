RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are amongst the clubs who are also interested in youngster Desire Doue, who is also being tracked by Newcastle United.

A product of the Rennes academy, the 18-year-old midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough last season at the French club.

He made 26 Ligue 1 appearances and got on the scoresheet three times and it piqued the interest of clubs across Europe.

According to the French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), Doue is attracting serious interest from the Bundesliga.

It is claimed that in addition to Newcastle being keen on him, two German sides are also serious admirers.

Dortmund and Leipzig have been keeping tabs on Doue intending to take him to Germany in the ongoing transfer window.

The two Bundesliga clubs are known for their development of young talents and are keen to get their hands on Doue now.

He has two years left on the contract he signed last year and Rennes are yet to receive any concrete offers on their table.

But with two months left in the transfer window, Rennes could still lose Doue to one of the top clubs in Europe this summer.