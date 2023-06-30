Chelsea and Brighton are negotiating the add-ons for a potential deal to take Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Caicedo has been Chelsea’s top midfield target this summer and the club are now pushing to sign him after agreeing to sell Mason Mount to Manchester United.

Brighton rejected Chelsea’s opening offer of £60m but it seems progress has been made in talks between the two clubs.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the two clubs have reached a broad agreement over the fixed fee part of the deal.

Chelsea have agreed to pay a fixed fee of £75m to Brighton as part of a potential deal to take the midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

The negotiations are centred on the add-ons Brighton want as part of Caicedo’s departure this summer.

The Seagulls are said to be using Declan Rice’s imminent move to Arsenal as the benchmark and want a package of £100m.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to push the add-ons to that figure for Caicedo.

Brighton are also expected to demand that the add-ons be realistic and easily achievable to maximise their profits.