Atalanta are interested in bringing in Tottenham Hotspur’s out-of-favour defender Japhet Tanganga this summer to bolster their options at the back.

The 24-year-old defender was once hailed as an exciting prospect for the north Londoners, however, a series of injuries kept him sidelined for substantial time periods.

He is a product of the Spurs youth academy and made his first team debut in 2020 and signed a new contract in the same year as well which is valid until 2025.

Tanganga has been linked with a possible Spurs exit in recent transfer windows and he is once again drawing interest, this time from Atalanta.

The Serie A side see Tanganga as a possible addition this summer, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

The north Londoners had a difficult last season defensively, where they conceded 63 goals in 38 league matches, but Tanganga was barely preferred.

He started only two times in the league for Spurs and could not make it off the bench 26 times last season.

It remains to be seen if the Italian outfit will make an approach for the fringe Tottenham defender in the ongoing window.