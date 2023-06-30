Willian is actively looking at his options in the Premier League with an exit from Fulham set to happen due to disagreement over contractual terms, according to the Evening Standard.

He had an impactful campaign under Marco Silva as he made eleven goal contributions in 27 league matches.

Last season he joined the Cottagers as a free agent on a one-year deal, after spending the season before with his boyhood club Corinthians.

It has been suggested that the 34-year-old Brazilian was offered another one-year extension.

A disagreement over the figures in a new deal is set to make him a free agent from Friday and he is actively pursuing offers to stay in the English top flight.

It has been claimed that Marco Silva wanted to keep the Brazilian for the upcoming season.

Willian’s performances for Fulham last season could mean he is an attractive addition for clubs in the Premier League as a free agent.

All eyes will be on whether Willian manages to secure a contract he deems acceptable at another Premier League side this summer.