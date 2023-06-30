RB Leipzig’s sporting director Max Eberl has hailed Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho as a huge talent and believes the midfielder is full of tricks and creativity.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined Liverpool last year from Fulham for a transfer fee of £5m with £2.7m add-ons.

However, Carvalho has struggled to establish himself at Anfield and he made 13 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League last term, starting only four games.

Liverpool have decided to send the player on a season-long loan and have agreed a deal with German outfit RB Leipzig.

Leipzig’s sporting director, Eberl, stated that Carvalho is a player with speed and agility and believes that the Portuguese starlet has bags full of tricks.

Eberl also added that the German outfit will provide Carvalho with the required time to settle into his new atmosphere and he is confident that the Liverpool talent will improve their squad.

“Fabio Carvalho is a huge talent – the fact that Liverpool signed him recently just proves that”, Eberl told RB Leipzig’s official site.

“He is quick, agile, full of tricks and creative.

“He likes to get shots away and can also set his teammates up.

“We will give Fabio the time he needs to settle in here and to adjust to life in a new country and with a new club.

“We are looking forward to him improving our attacking game and to have another option in this department.”

Next season, Carvalho will ply his trade under Leipzig boss Marco Rose and he will be determined to impress Jurgen Klopp with his performances for the German outfit.