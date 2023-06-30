Luis Enrique has asked Paris Saint-Germain to try and sign Aston Villa target Joao Felix this summer, it has been claimed in Spain.

Felix spent the latter half of last season on loan at Chelsea and is set to return to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Spanish giants want to sell the attacker in the ongoing transfer window and Jorge Mendes has been shopping him around Europe.

Aston Villa are interested in getting their hands on him but they are yet to come forward with a concrete offer to sign him.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, the forward could find a new home at PSG in the ongoing window.

PSG are set to appoint Enrique as their new manager and the Spaniard has asked the Parisians to sign Felix this summer.

The former Spain and Barcelona boss is a fan of the attacker and wants to work with him at PSG ahead of the new season.

It remains to be seen whether PSG work on the specific request of their incoming manager and push to sign the Atletico Madrid man.

Felix is likely to prefer a move to a club in the Champions League over any other option this summer.