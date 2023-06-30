Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is making a financial sacrifice to join Spanish outfit Real Betis this summer.

Following relegation, a host of Leeds players are keen to move clubs this summer and Roca is one of them.

He joined Leeds last summer from Bayern Munich on a €12m deal and seems to have no desire to play in the Championship.

It has been suggested that a clause in his Leeds contract will allow him to leave the club on loan and Real Betis have emerged as strong contenders to secure his signature.

Los Verdiblancos are unsure about their star man William Carvalho, who has been linked with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

They are keen to strengthen their midfield options and have turned to Leeds man Roca.

Roca is expected to join Betis officially in the coming weeks and, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, he is making a financial sacrifice to push through the move.

It is unclear if Betis will have any option to keep hold of Roca on a permanent basis at the end of the loan spell.