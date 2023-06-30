Leeds United are expected to play three UK-based friendly fixtures ahead of their season-opener against Cardiff City on 6th August, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Following their relegation from the top flight on the final day of the season, the Whites are preparing for life in the second tier once again.

They are set to undergo boardroom changes with the 49ers set to take over the controlling stake from Andrea Radrizzani, provided that they can get EFL confirmation.

There are concerns over Leeds’ preparations being behind those of their rivals and so far they have only confirmed one friendly, against Manchester United in Oslo.

The meeting with the Red Devils will take place on 12th July.

Following that, the Whites plan to schedule up to three fixtures in the UK to get ready for the new campaign.

Leeds then play their first match of the Championship season against the Bluebirds at Elland Road.

They are close to confirming their new manager with former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke leading the race.