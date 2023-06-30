Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has insisted he is focusing on his side’s meeting with Livingston in their Scottish Premiership opener and refused to look beyond it.

Robson was appointed as caretaker manager of Aberdeen after the departure of Jim Goodwin in January 2023.

Following his successful stint in the later stages of the league as caretaker manager, Robson was officially appointed as manager of the club in May 2023.

The Reds finished third last season in the Scottish Premiership with 57 points to their name.

Ahead of Aberdeen’s opening fixture against Livingston, Robson acknowledged the difficulty of the game but highlighted that the club are no strangers to such encounters.

The Dons boss knows his side have been handed an exciting fixture list, which sees champions Celtic visit after the Livingston game, but he is refusing to even think about anything beyond the visit to the Tony Macaroni.

“Yes, I had a look through this morning”, Robson said to RedTV about the fixture list.

“I think it’s always a difficult game going down to Livingston but we understand that it’s nothing new for us but we’re desperate to get going and any game’s a good game in this league.

“Although it’s hard, we’re excited about the season starting to be honest.

“Have you ever heard the same from me, a game at a time? I think I never get too carried away and I never get ahead of myself and don’t let the players get ahead of themselves.

“Let’s say we’ve got a plan, we’re structured, we’re organised, but the main focus will be on that one game at the minute.”

With Aberdeen’s inaugural match against Livingston taking place away from home in August, Robson will now plot how to start the campaign on a winning note ahead of what will be a tough test against Celtic.