Liverpool are not prioritising a move for Romeo Lavia at present, with landing an attacking midfielder uppermost in their thoughts, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Rebuilding midfield is Liverpool’s aim during this summer’s transfer window and they have already concluded what is widely seen as a smart piece of business by signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

With more midfield signings on the agenda, Liverpool continue to be linked with a host of options in the centre of the park.

Southampton’s Lavia has been strongly mooted as a target for the Reds, however he is not a priority at present.

Liverpool want another attacking midfielder and are aiming to conclude an agreement to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Only once an attack-minded midfielder is brought to Anfield will Liverpool look for one more focused on the defensive side of the game.

Lavia, 19, is expected to move on from Southampton following their relegation from the top flight.

Liverpool are not the only side keen on the promising Belgian midfielder however and whether he will end up on the books at Anfield before the transfer window shuts is unclear.