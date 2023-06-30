Manchester United are gambling on Inter Milan’s need for funds to get a discount on Andre Onana’s asking price, according to CBS Sports.

Onana has emerged as Manchester United’s top goalkeeping target as they seek to bring in a new number one this summer.

They have already negotiated personal terms on a contract with the goalkeeper’s representatives and meetings have already taken place between the officials of the two clubs.

There has been scheduled to be a summit between the two clubs in Ibiza today as Manchester United push to sign the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Inter want a deal worth €60m but Manchester United are banking on getting him for a cheaper fee.

The Italians need funds to bolster their books and Onana is being seen as a player they can afford to sell this summer

Manchester United are playing on the fact that Inter need the money from the goalkeeper’s sale this summer.

The Red Devils believe that they can push Inter to agree to sell Onana for less than their €60m asking price.

Inter need funds to reinforce their midfield and sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on a permanent deal.