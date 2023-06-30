Mason Mount will undergo a medical on Monday ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United from Chelsea, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United held firm on negotiations with Chelsea and managed to agree on a deal worth £55m for Mount’s transfer on Thursday.

Chelsea will be due another £5m in add-ons provided the midfielder wins multiple major trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

Personal terms are already in place for a contract worth £250,000 per week rising to £300,000 per week based on his performances.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have already scheduled a medical for the midfielder on Monday.

The England star will be in Manchester soon and check into the club’s training ground on Monday where he will be put through a medical.

Once all the formalities are complete, Mount will sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils with an option for another year.

Erik ten Hag has been keen to sign a dynamic number 8 in midfield this summer and the Chelsea academy product has always been his top target.