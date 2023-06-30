Manchester United held firm on negotiations with Chelsea and managed to agree on a deal worth £55m for Mount’s transfer on Thursday.
Chelsea will be due another £5m in add-ons provided the midfielder wins multiple major trophies during his time at Old Trafford.
Personal terms are already in place for a contract worth £250,000 per week rising to £300,000 per week based on his performances.
It has been claimed that Manchester United have already scheduled a medical for the midfielder on Monday.
The England star will be in Manchester soon and check into the club’s training ground on Monday where he will be put through a medical.
Once all the formalities are complete, Mount will sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils with an option for another year.
Erik ten Hag has been keen to sign a dynamic number 8 in midfield this summer and the Chelsea academy product has always been his top target.