 

Manchester United held firm on negotiations with Chelsea and managed to agree on a deal worth £55m for Mount’s transfer on Thursday.

 

Chelsea will be due another £5m in add-ons provided the midfielder wins multiple major trophies during his time at Old Trafford.

 

 

Personal terms are already in place for a contract worth £250,000 per week rising to £300,000 per week based on his performances.

 

It has been claimed that Manchester United have already scheduled a medical for the midfielder on Monday.

 

 

The England star will be in Manchester soon and check into the club’s training ground on Monday where he will be put through a medical.

 

Once all the formalities are complete, Mount will sign a five-year deal with the Red Devils with an option for another year.

 

 

Erik ten Hag has been keen to sign a dynamic number 8 in midfield this summer and the Chelsea academy product has always been his top target.

 