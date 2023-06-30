Gordon Dalziel is pleased with the early business Rangers have done this summer and feels Michael Beale is finally reshaping the squad to his liking.

After watching Celtic win everything on offer in Scotland last season, Rangers are determined to make sure they compete better with the Scottish champions in the upcoming campaign.

Rangers have always been expected to carry out an overhaul of the squad with a high turnover of players given several of their stars in the final year of their contracts last season.

The Glasgow giants have already brought in five players, the latest being the arrival of Abdallah Sima on loan from Brighton this week.

Dalziel believes Rangers have done well to bring in five new players this early in the transfer window as they look to rebuild their squad.

He stressed that the Rangers squad are finally looking like something that has Beale’s stamp on them.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Rangers are in a rebuild.

“Five in the door already and that is good news for Rangers.

“Michael Beale is starting to put his stamp on them.”

Rangers are still looking to bring in more players as they seek to build a squad to compete with Celtic.