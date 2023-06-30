Newcastle United have not really rivalled Liverpool for RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose £60m release clause is set to be triggered by the Reds, according to talkSPORT.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a target for manager Jurgen Klopp as he plans to restructure his midfield ahead of the new season.

The Reds have already informed Szoboszlai’s current club RB Leipzig that they will trigger the player’s £60m release clause with a further round of talks scheduled before the finalisation of the move.

Newcastle were strongly linked with the Hungary international, but when push came to shove, they did not rival Liverpool for him.

The Magpies chose not to seriously look at how to snap up Szoboszlai and left the path clear for Liverpool.

Newcastle are set to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a big money deal, but they are believed to want an attacking midfielder as well.

Szoboszlai has proven that he can be a threat in front of goal, having made 23 goal contributions in 46 matches overall for Leipzig last season.

But instead of being able to count on the Hungarian, Newcastle will have to look at ways to stop him when they take on Liverpool next term.