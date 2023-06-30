Atalanta have made an enquiry for Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who is also a target for Galatasaray.

Newcastle are on the verge of signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a deal worth up to €80m and it is expected to be confirmed next week.

Eddie Howe also wants to bring in reinforcements in defence and attack and could need to sell players to keep the club within FFP limits.

Saint-Maximin is seen by many as a player who could be offloaded despite Newcastle insisting that he is not for sale.

And according to DAZN Italia, Atalanta have probed the possibility of signing the Newcastle winger.

The Serie A outfit want to add more depth to their attacking options and are looking at the Frenchman as a solution.

They have sought to find out the conditions under which Newcastle would be willing to do business for the player this summer.

Saint-Maximin is also a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray if they sell Kerem Akturkoglu.

Howe will have a decision to make over the Frenchman’s future on Tyneside if the enquiries turn into concrete offers in the coming weeks.