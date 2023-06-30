Tottenham Hotspur were closely monitoring Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo for most of last season and are now weighing up a bid for the 25-year-old, according to football.london.

The Lilywhites are in the market looking for two central defenders and a young winger, after having filled the void in the goalkeeping department and also in the number ten position.

They hold interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

Fulham’s Adarabioyo is also on their list though and Tottenham have thoroughly done their homework on the defender.

In fact, the Lilywhites have been on the defender’s trail for quite some time now and watched him closely throughout much of last season.

Now though, they are pondering over whether their interest can be made concrete during the transfer window.

Tottenham are not the only club keen on Adarabioyo, with top European clubs such as Inter Milan and Monaco along with a few other Premier League clubs also keeping an eye on his situation.

Adarabioyo featured in 25 of Fulham’s 38 league games last season and his performances at Craven Cottage have not gone unnoticed.