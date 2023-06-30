Brighton are considering making a move for West Ham midfield target Denis Zakaria as a potential replacement for Moises Caicedo in the ongoing transfer window.

The Seagulls are in advanced negotiations to sell Caicedo to Chelsea this summer and are working on finding a replacement for him in the coming days.

Brighton are looking at several players across Europe as Roberto De Zerbi pushes to line up a player before Caicedo is sold to Chelsea in the ongoing window.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Brighton have identified Zakaria as a potential target to replace the Chelsea-bound midfielder this summer.

The Swiss international spent last season on loan at Chelsea and Juventus are keen to move him on in the current transfer window.

West Ham are in talks with Juventus over a potential deal and have made an offer of €18m to take him to the London Stadium this summer.

Zakaria is now on Brighton’s shortlist as well and it remains to be seen whether they opt to compete with West Ham for the midfielder’s signature.

Juventus will hope to get more clubs involved in order to ignite a bidding war for Zakara, a player they are clearly keen to get rid of this summer.