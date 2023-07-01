Slask Wroclaw sporting director David Balda believes that Mateusz Zukowski’s experience of playing for a club as big as Rangers means landing him is a coup.

Zukowski has joined the Polish club from the Glasgow outfit on a one-year contract with an option to extend it for another two years.

The Polish right-back moved to Ibrox during the January transfer window last year but was given little first-team action, appearing in only one game for Rangers, against Annan Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

He spent last season on loan with Lech Poznan, but it is Zukowski’s experience with Rangers which has made him especially appealing to Slask Wroclaw.

Balda is glad to have snapped up someone who has experience plying his trade at a club as big as Rangers.

He acknowledged the 21-year-old’s flexibility and versatility and believes the defender will reach his full potential at Slask Wroclaw.

He said via Weszlo: “We are pleased that we managed to acquire a young Polish player who has experience at such a big club as Glasgow Rangers.

“We know that Mateusz is a versatile player who can play on the flanks and at the back, giving something on both sides of the pitch.

“He is hungry for the game, ambitious, knows the coach Jacek Magiera well and we believe that he will unleash his full potential in Slask.“

It remains to be seen what lies ahead of the former Gers star in his home country as he looks to fulfil the potential which convinced Rangers to sign him.