Jota could seal his switch to Al Ittihad from Celtic next week, with the two clubs in advanced talks, according to Sky Sports News.

The Saudi Arabian side are one of a number of sides in their country embarking upon an ambitious spending spree to make the Saudi Pro League a major player.

Al Ittihad are keen to land Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic and the player is ready to make the move and pen a lucrative contract.

The Saudi outfit are looking to agree a deal with Celtic, which will be worth £25m, and are in advanced talks with the Scottish champions.

Al Ittihad want to nail down the payment structure of the deal and any add-ons.

With personal terms claimed to be largely a formality, Al Ittihad are looking to complete the move quickly and it could be done next week.

The Tigers are currently managed by former Wolves boss Nuno and won the Saudi Pro League last season.

They already have N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema on the books, while Egypt legend Ahmed Hegazi also turns out for the club.