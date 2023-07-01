Steven Gerrard has not been in the frame for the Sheffield Wednesday job at any point, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock exit of Darren Moore and are interviewing candidates as they look to make an appointment.

With Championship football on the agenda for Wednesday after promotion, the club are keen to make sure they land the right new boss.

Former Aston Villa and Rangers manager Gerrard is without a job and has been linked with several clubs.

Gerrard though has never been in the frame for the post at Hillsborough at any point.

The ex-England captain will not be becoming the new Sheffield Wednesday boss and it remains to be seen at which club he will return to the dugout.

Dean Smith is currently the favourite to take over at Hillsborough, while former Southampton boss Nathan Jones is also in the mix.

Slaven Bilic is amongst those managers to have been interviewed for the job.