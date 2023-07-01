Strasbourg have identified Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson as a priority target and are prepared to make him their highest-paid player in the squad.

Sanson spent the latter half of last season at Strasbourg and won hearts with his performances for the club.

The Frenchman is scheduled to be back at Aston Villa this month but he is not part of Unai Emery’s plans for the club going forward.

Strasbourg have prioritised signing the Frenchman on a permanent deal this summer as part of their transfer plans.

And according to the French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition), they are ready to offer him a contract that will make him their highest-paid player.

The Ligue 1 club are keen to have Sanson back, but a deal hinges on the player wriggling out of his contract at Villa Park.

He still has two years left on his contract, but Strasbourg would prefer to sign the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Aston Villa are believed to be ready to sell him for a cut-price fee but it remains to be seen whether they would agree to letting the player go on a free transfer.