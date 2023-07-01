Olivier Bernard believes that Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has to prove to Eddie Howe that he is capable of playing in the starting line-up, but admits that he would not be surprised if he sees him departing in the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old winger experienced a disappointing campaign with Newcastle last season, riddled with injuries.

Saint-Maximin only started 14 matches in all competitions, falling down the pecking order and he has been linked with a move out of Newcastle in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Bernard is of the opinion that the winger will not leave the club in the summer as he wants to play in the Champions League.

The former Magpies defender also stated that Saint-Maximin has to convince Howe during pre-season that he can fit into his attacking department.

But the Frenchman also stated that he would not be surprised if he sees the 26-year-old move out of St. James’ Park in the winter transfer window.

When asked whether he would be happy to see Saint-Maximin leave Newcastle this summer, Bernard said on BBC Radio Newcastle: “No, I would not be happy to see him go.

“I do find it difficult to think that he has a place in the starting eleven, but he is a fantastic player.

“I think he has pre-season and he wants to play in the Champions League, something that he has not done.

“I do not think he will leave because of that.

“I think he has to prove to the manager that he can do the attacking display we know about but more essentially work hard to get behind the ball.

“That has been the problem with Allan and I believe that he will stay at the club and try to prove a point.

“But I would not be surprised to see him leave in December.”

Saint-Maximin featured 25 times for Newcastle last season, scoring one goal and assisting five times.