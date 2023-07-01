Former Bundesliga star Jan Age Fjortoft has lauded imminent Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai, whose ability to maneuver the ball in tight spaces, he feels, is truly remarkable.

The Reds are in the process of finalising a move for the Hungary international having already informed his current club RB Leipzig about their decision to trigger the midfielder’s £60m release clause.

The 56-year-old, while talking up the transfer, insisted that the 22-year-old possesses effortless style and can put others in advantageous positions by concealing his true intentions.

“One of the things I like most about him is his natural and effortless acting style”, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“He excels at concealing his intentions, often putting others in advantageous positions. He possesses a rich offensive skill set when playing one-on-one.”

The former Norway international further took time to stress Szoboszlai’s ability to operate in almost any role on the pitch.

“Furthermore, he demonstrates versatility by being able to play in almost any position on the field, except for a traditional centre-forward role.

“His ability to manoeuvre the ball in tight spaces is truly remarkable.”

Szoboszlai has proven his ability in front of goal for RB Leipzig, having managed to score ten goals for the German side in 46 games overall.

He also helped set up 13 more goals for his team-mate.

With the signing of Szoboszlai, Liverpool will hope to add depth to their midfield that came under the scanner last season.