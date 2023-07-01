Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts has played a crucial role in convincing the Premier League side to sign departing Northampton Town goalkeeper Tom King, according to the South London Press.

Wolves are set to confirm the signing of the former Crystal Palace academy graduate on a free transfer, with his deal at Northampton now having expired.

Roberts, Wolves’ goalkeeping coach, is a big admirer of King and it is claimed recommended him to the club’s hierarchy; he has worked with King on the international scene for Wales.

Once the move is finalised it remains to be seen whether Julen Lopetegui sends him out on loan or keeps him in the team to fight with Jose Sa.

The 28-year-old would come with adequate first-team experience, having played senior football with clubs such as Millwall, Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon, Salford City and Newport County.

He was key to Northampton Town’s securing promotion to League One last season having managed as many as 13 clean sheets in 29 League Two appearances.

And with goalkeeping coach Roberts having recommended him, King will be expected to perform strongly at Molineux.

It remains to be seen how Wolves will shuffle their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.