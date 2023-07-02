Turkish giants Besiktas have an agreement in principle with Halil Dervisoglu, but have not yet thrashed out a deal with Brentford.

Brentford loaned the Turkey international to Burnley last season, but making an impact at Turf Moor proved beyond him, with just 65 minutes of Championship football to his name.

Dervisoglu’s stock remains high in Turkey and one of the country’s biggest clubs in the shape of Besiktas are keen to sign him.

They have spoken to the 23-year-old forward’s representatives and now have an agreement in principle with the player, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor (via Futbol Arena).

A deal with Brentford though has so far not been agreed.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing as the Black Eagles aim to thrash out a deal with the Premier League club.

The forward has a further year left on his contract at Brentford and this summer may represent an opportune time for the Bees to cash in.

Brentford paid a reported €3m to sign Dervisoglu from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in the 2020 January transfer window.