Liverpool are expecting to face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and are keen to get in ahead of the Magpies.

The Reds are set to wrap up the arrival of attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from German outfit RB Leipzig, but are already thinking about another midfield addition.

Jurgen Klopp wants a thorough rebuild in the middle of the park and he is especially keen on Nice man Thuram.

Liverpool are picking up the pace in their efforts to sign Thuram as they believe Newcastle United are poised to provide them with competition, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Eddie Howe is also an admirer of the Nice man and it is claimed Newcastle are starting to solidify their interest.

Liverpool have held talks with Nice for Thuram and will hope to now press the accelerator and get a deal done.

Like Liverpool, Newcastle have also been active in adding to their midfield and are set to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Howe is keen for additions with Champions League football also to navigate next season and Thuram is viewed as someone who could offer extra midfield options at St James’ Park.