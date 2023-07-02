Newcastle United are moving to rival Liverpool for the signature of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram and are serious about signing him.

Thuram is in demand this summer and Liverpool are eyeing him as part of their midfield rebuild.

The midfielder is also on Newcastle’s radar and Liverpool are aware that Eddie Howe’s men hold an interest, something which has led to the Reds speeding up their efforts to strike a deal.

Now a transfer tussle between the two Premier League clubs is in the offing though as Newcastle are taking steps to sign Thuram, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

It is claimed that the Magpies’ interest in Thuram is serious.

Liverpool are also interested in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, a possible alternative to Thuram.

Saints want in the region of £50m for Lavia however and it is suggested they are not in the mood to offer any discounts.

Liverpool feel that Saints may be able to be knocked down in their asking price for the midfielder.