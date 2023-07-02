Rangers know the transfer fee that would be needed to sign Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest and also the wages the player would demand, according to the Scottish Express.

Michael Beale is well advanced with his rebuilding project at Ibrox, but is not finished yet and wants further fresh faces to battle Celtic next season.

Defender Panzo is a player of interest to the Rangers boss and it has been claimed in some quarters that a switch is close.

That talk is wide of the mark, but Rangers do know what fee would be needed to sign Panzo and also how much they would have to fork out in wages for the defender.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Coventry City and helped Mark Robins’ side to reach the playoff final in the Championship.

It is suggested that the defender would be open to playing in the Scottish top flight, but the deal must be right.

Rangers may be assessing whether Panzo is a player they can sink the required amount of budget into before pulling the trigger on an offer.

The Gers do have competition though as there are English and German sides in talks to try to sign the defender.