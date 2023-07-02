Reading have considered a swoop to land defender Craig Cathcart, who is available on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal at Watford, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Cathcart will be on the move this summer after he departed Watford and is expected to have a number of options to choose from.

Ipswich Town, freshly promoted to the Championship, are interested in taking Cathcart to Portman Road to bolster Kieran McKenna’s defensive options.

Cathcart could also be offered the chance to drop into League One and help Reading aim for an immediate promotion back to the second tier.

The Royals have considered the experienced centre-back as an option.

Cathcart has never played below the second tier and it remains to be seen if a move to Reading is something that appeals to him.

The 34-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester United during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge of the club, but left Old Trafford permanently in 2010 to sign for Blackpool.

He linked up with Watford in 2014 and last season turned out 28 times in the Championship for the Hornets, featuring in a 2-2 draw with Reading in February.