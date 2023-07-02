Tottenham Hotspur could be willing to sell or loan out Ryan Sessegnon this summer, with Nottingham Forest keen, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sessegnon, 23, clocked just 17 appearances in the Premier League for Spurs last term, with injury also playing a part in restricting his opportunities.

It is unclear whether Sessegnon is key to Ange Postecoglou’s plans in north London, with the Australian set to change Spurs from playing three at the back to four.

It has been suggested that Tottenham could be ready to either sell or loan out Sessegnon during the ongoing window.

And the left-sided player is drawing interest from Nottingham Forest.

Tricky Trees manager Steve Cooper is a big admirer of Sessegnon and would like to to bring him to the City Ground to bolster his options.

Forest feel that Sessegnon would offer extra quality on the left flank for next season.

Spurs have Sessegnon locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2025 and he has made 56 appearances for the club since joining from Fulham in 2019.