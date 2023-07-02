West Ham United will hold a meeting with Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna in the coming days as they seek an agreement to sign Denis Zakaria.

The Hammers are expected to conclude the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal over the course of the next week and want to replace him.

David Moyes is suggested to be eyeing two midfielders to come in to the London Stadium and he is interested in Juventus’ Zakaria.

Zakaria spent last term on loan at Chelsea and though having a limited impact, Juventus still value him in the €18m to €20m range.

West Ham have so far, it is claimed, only signalled their willingness to pay €15m for the Switzerland international.

They will try to make a breakthrough in the coming days and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, will hold a meeting in London with Juventus’ Manna.

West Ham will look to find common ground to bring Zakaria back to the Premier League, but this time on a permanent basis.

He missed both of Chelsea’s meetings with West Ham last season, but could line up for the Hammers against the Blues next term if the deal happens.