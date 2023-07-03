Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr have made an enquiry for Manchester United goalkeeping target Andre Onana this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Onana is Manchester United’s top goalkeeping target with Erik ten Hag pushing to bring in a new number one ahead of the new season.

Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with the goalkeeper and have already been in detailed discussions with Inter Milan.

But the Nerazzurri are still waiting to see the first official bid from Manchester United for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, there is now Saudi Arabian interest in the Inter goalkeeper as well.

Al Nassr are interested in Onana and have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing him this summer

However, it has been claimed that they have not gone beyond making an enquiry for the Inter goalkeeper so far.

Onana would prefer a move to Manchester United and Ten Hag has assured him of the transfer.

But the Red Devils are yet to put in their first bid for the goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.