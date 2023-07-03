Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has told his club to rival Newcastle United and Liverpool for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The son of former French international Lilian Thuram and brother of new Inter Milan forward Marcus, the 22-year-old is attracting attention from top European clubs this summer.

In England, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been making moves to land Thuram as he continues with the process of restocking his midfield following a disappointing campaign.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle also want Thuram and it has been suggested their interest in him is now becoming serious.

However, to French outlet Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich are in the mix too as Tuchel has asked the club to look at signing Thuram.

Talks will soon take place with the player’s entourage, but striking a deal with Thuram’s club Nice will not be easy with the French club holding out for a minimum of €50m transfer fee.

Thuram has been at Nice since 2019 and has notched up 138 appearances for the club making 19 goal contributions from the midfield.

He still has two years remaining on his current contract with Nice, but could be tempted by the idea of a switch to Bayern Munich.