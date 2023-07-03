Brighton are not close to snapping up Manchester United target Mohammad Kudus, despite the player being keen on making an exit from Ajax, according to the Athletic.

Kudus, 22, has been plying his trade for Ajax since 2020 and has already established himself as a midfield mainstay at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

His sublime displays on the pitch have piqued the interest of several outfits, including Manchester United and Brighton, with both clubs mulling over realigning their midfield options this summer.

Despite the Red Devils’ admiration for Kudus, the Seagulls have been in talks with Ajax for the Ghana international amid suggestions that the Dutch outfit are holding out for £40m for the highly-rated midfielder.

Manchester United are thought to face stiff competition for the 22-year-old talent but it is now claimed that Brighton have yet to close to agreeing on a deal with Ajax for the midfielder as things stand.

Kudus has still two years remaining on his contract with Ajax and rejected a new one-year contract renewal in April.

The Ghana international is said to be keen on moving on to pastures new and his addition to the midfield ranks could be a boost for his suitors.

The jury is still out on whether he will end up in the Premier League this summer and all eyes will be on his Premier League suitors to see how they progress in their pursuit of the midfielder.