Qatari outfit Al Rayyan are confident of getting their hands on Leeds United striker Rodrigo, but are aware Fulham are also in the mix.

Rodrigo is expected to leave Leeds this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The forward has been linked with a reunion with Victor Orta at Sevilla, but the Spanish giants have financial issues.

The Spaniard also has suitors in the Premier League and could yet stay in the English top flight.

Al Rayyan also want to sign Rodrigo and have been pushing to do so.

They are confident that they will be able to sign him, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, but are also aware that Fulham want to land the Leeds man.

They are likely to offer him a lucrative contract to ditch his plans to stay in Europe and travel to the Middle East this summer.

Rodrigo is tipped to be available for as little as €3m following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last season.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager and their transfer policy remains in flux.