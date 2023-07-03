Villarreal have identified Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez as the man to replace Pau Torres and are not losing hope of a deal despite realising it will be tough to do.

The Yellow Submarine are selling Torres to Premier League side Aston Villa, with Unai Emery’s men splashing between €35m and €40m to sign him.

That has led to Villarreal urgently looking for a replacement and they have cast their eyes towards England for a solution.

Spurs defender Sanchez is the man Villarreal think can do the job, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, but they are aware landing him will be difficult.

Sanchez has suitors beyond Villarreal and it is claimed that they are likely prepared to pay more than Tottenham’s €15m asking price; Galatasaray have already made a bid.

As such, Spurs are likely to create an auction for Sanchez and seek to sell him to the highest bidder.

Villarreal are not giving up hope though as the desire of the player could prove key to where he goes next.

The Spanish side are experienced in winning transfer duels and will seek to do so once again to replace Torres with Sanchez.