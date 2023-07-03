Everton have been namechecked as interested in Fiorentina’s Brazilian defender Igor, who has also been linked with Fulham.

Fiorentina made Igor’s loan move permanent in the summer of 2021 and signed him on a three-year contract from SPAL.

The 25 year-old Brazilian centre-back featured regularly for Fiorentina last season and helped his side reach the Europa Conference League final.

He is now set to enter the final year of his contract and his agent has revealed that the player wants to leave the Italian side this summer.

Igor has piqued interest from Premier League club Fulham, while Spanish outfit Villarreal are also keen on landing the defender.

Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Fiorentina.it), Everton are also candidates for Igor’s signature.

Sean Dyche is determined to add quality to Everton’s defence and has identified the Brazilian as the right candidate for his team.

Everton have yet to submit any official bid for Igor and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to beat fellow Premier League rivals Fulham to his signature this summer.