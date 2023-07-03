Barry Ferguson believes Michael Beale is putting together a Rangers squad with fierce competition for places, something which is needed to challenge rivals Celtic.

Rangers experienced a trophyless season in the last campaign while they watched their city rivals win the domestic treble under Postecoglou.

Beale is reshaping his Rangers squad after last season’s disappointment and they have already signed a host of new faces.

Ferguson is of the view that Rangers need competition in their squad and pointed out how Celtic benefited last season from having several players fighting for the same spot in the starting line-up.

The former Gers star also stated that it is impossible to keep all the players happy by providing them with adequate game time at a big club like Rangers.

And he believes that the Rangers players have to produce on the pitch to keep their place in the team.

“That’s the kind of competition for places you need if you want to have a successful club”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column, pointing to rivals Celtic.

“You need players looking at the bench thinking, ‘S***! I better make sure I’m on it today’.

“You’ll never keep 22 or 23 players happy all at the same time.

“Someone is going to have their nose out of joint.

“But if you want to be at a big club you have to be willing to fight and scratch to prove you deserve to be there.

“And that’s simply not been the case for way too long at my old club.”

Rangers are continuing to do business in the summer transfer window, with striker Cyriel Dessers expected to be the next to join.