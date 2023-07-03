Daniel Farke is flying into England this evening to be confirmed as the new Leeds United manager, according to The Athletic.

The former Norwich City boss, who was recently sacked by German club Borussia Monchengladbach, agreed terms with Leeds to take charge recently.

The Whites have been waiting for the EFL to ratify their takeover by American investment group the 49ers though before confirming a new boss.

Farke though is now set to be named the new Leeds boss within the next 24 hours, regardless of whether the takeover has been signed off by then.

Leeds feel that not having Farke in place for their first pre-season training session on Wednesday is not an option.

He is expected to fly into England this evening as he prepares to take the role.

Leeds will hope that Farke, who has twice won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, can hit the ground running at Elland Road.

The Whites are desperate to bounce back up to the top flight at the first attempt, with a longer wait to return being something which would be financially painful.