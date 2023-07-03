Leeds United are on the verge of tabling an official offer for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to Sky Sports News.

Darlow spent the latter half of last season on loan at Hull City in the Championship and is expected to leave Newcastle this summer.

The goalkeeper wants regular first-team football and has been assessing his options in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds are keen on taking the shot-stopper to Elland Road and it has been suggested they are close to putting in an official bid with Newcastle.

The Whites rate Darlow highly and will test the situation by bidding for him.

They face Premier League competition however as Bournemouth also hold an interest in Darlow and are expected to make an offer.

However, he is likely to be the new number-one at Leeds if he opts to move to Elland Road this summer.

A cloud continues to hang over the future of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who was dropped towards the end of last term due to a series of poor performances.

Middlesbrough have also been keen on Darlow, but cannot meet his wage demands.