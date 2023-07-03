Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Chelsea and Manchester United midfield target Romeo Lavia in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year-old midfielder was one of the bright spots last season in a Southampton side that got relegated.

He is almost certain to leave the Saints with several big Premier League clubs interested in signing him this summer.

Chelsea have been interested in signing him and Manchester United have also been in talks with his representatives over trying to take Lavia to Old Trafford in the ongoing window.

But Liverpool are now prepared to move in a concrete way to land the midfielder this summer.

Following the captures of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Jurgen Klopp now wants Lavia to become his third midfield signing.

Liverpool are claimed to working on an opening offer for the Southampton star in the ongoing window.

The Reds are now leading the race to take Lavia out of St. Mary’s Stadium this summer.

Southampton want somewhere around £50m before agreeing to sell the player in the coming weeks.