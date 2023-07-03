Manchester United have lodged their first official bid for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag has settled on Onana as the goalkeeper he wants to add to his squad this summer and talks have been taking place with Inter.

Despite club to club discussions, Manchester United had not yet put in a proposal for Inter to consider – but now they have done so.

The Red Devils have gone in with an offer of €40m plus a further €5m in bonus payments, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

Inter do not view the offer as sufficient to sell the goalkeeper however.

Further talks are set to take place in an attempt to find common ground and make a deal happen.

Inter have a deadline in mind by which they want the saga concluding and are aiming for 20th July as the cut-off date.

Onana already has an agreement in place on personal terms with Manchester United, but the Red Devils will still need to present an offer that Inter find acceptable.