Tottenham Hotspur are still in discussions with Wolfsburg for defender Micky van de Ven after direct talks were held between the two clubs last week, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites under their new manager Ange Postecoglou are looking to invest in the squad in order to be more competitive next season.

They have already signed a goalkeeper in the form of Guglielmo Vicario, while James Maddison has arrived to bolster midfielder and Manor Solomon is joining to boost Postecoglou’s wing options.

Van de Ven has been identified as a key transfer target as a defender is now wanted and the London-based club have opened discussions in order to get the deal over the line.

The negotiations are ongoing and Van de Ven, 22, is a concrete option for the Premier League side.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba also remains an option for Tottenham but the 24-year-old is a more expensive prospect.

Van de Ven has been at Wolfsburg since 2021 and has so far managed 41 appearances for the club.

He is claimed to be open to joining Tottenham, but it is not yet clear if Spurs will agree a deal with Wolfsburg for him.