Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries about Israel and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, according to the Guardian.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted the attention of multiple English heavyweights with his commanding performances.

He has shown further promise playing in the Under-21 European Championship for Israel and has already played six times for the senior international team.

Gloukh is now firmly in demand, with north London giants Arsenal and Tottenham testing the water for the 19-year-old with an enquiry.

It has been suggested that the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City have also submitted enquiries for the Israeli.

He joined Salzburg in January of this year from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv on a four-and half year deal.

Gloukh played 40 times last season domestically in Austria and Israel, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists for his team-mates.

Arsenal are trying to add more squad depth to compete in multiple competitions in the upcoming season whereas Spurs are trying to make sensible signings before the start of the new campaign with a new manager in place.

It remains to be seen if either of the north London clubs will make a lucrative offer to bring the promising 19-year-old midfielder to the English top flight.