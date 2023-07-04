Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is not interested in a move to Turkey despite an enquiry from Besiktas, according to the Daily Express.

Coutinho joined Aston Villa amidst much fanfare last year on a permanent deal when Steven Gerrard was the manager but failed to live up to expectations.

Unai Emery more or less froze him out of the squad in the latter half of the season and Villa are open to offers for him this summer.

Turkish giants Besiktas recently made a tentative enquiry about the possibility of signing the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Coutinho’s camp have made it clear to Besiktas that he is not interested in such a move.

The Brazilian does not want to move to Turkey if he indeed leaves Aston Villa this summer.

A move to Saudi Arabia is a strong possibility as Gerrard wants to reunite with him as Al Ettifaq.

Aston Villa are waiting for offers to land on their table as Coutinho is not part of Emery’s plans at the club.

The player is currently training in Brazil with fitness coach Eder Dias, who is based in Jeddah.